Brunswick County identifies fifth and sixth presumptive positive cases

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) – Brunswick County identified two more presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of identified cases to six.

Brunswick County considers and responds to presumptive positive cases as if they were positive, even while awaiting official confirmation of results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

- Advertisement -

Both cases are separate, travel-related and neither individual was symptomatic on their return to the area. Both cases are isolated at home and are doing well. There is one household contact who is quarantined. None of these individuals have direct contact with children in Brunswick County.

Brunswick County Health and Human Services team members will monitor the individuals during their self-isolation/quarantine. Contact investigation is already complete as neither individual traveled while symptomatic. The County is also in contact with the NC DHHS to ensure proper steps are taken moving forward.