Crossover country superstar Kenny Rogers dies at 81

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kenny Rogers, who embodied “The Gambler” persona and whose musical career spanned jazz, folk, country and pop, has died at 81.

A representative says Rogers died at home in Georgia on Friday night. The Houston-born balladeer with a husky voice had hits like “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” with Dolly Parton.

He sold tens of millions of records and was the star of TV movies, making him a superstar in the late ‘70s and ’80s.

With his silver beard and folksy charm, the Grammy winner excelled as a musical stylist for more than six decades.