Dependent of Fort Bragg service member tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Fort Bragg officials announced a fourth case of COVID-19.

The patient is a dependent of an active duty service member in their mid-20s who recently traveled out of state.

Both the service member and dependent are in isolation at their residence on Fort Bragg.

Womack Army Medical Center’s Department of Public Health is investigating where these individuals may have had contact with people and will notify any contacts who fall under the guidelines for additional monitoring and testing.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced 184 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus statewide. Durham, Wake and Mecklenburg counties have the largest number of cases.

