Oak Island declares a State of Emergency and suspends rentals

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Moments after the fifth and sixth COVID-19 case were identified in Brunswick County, The Town of Oak Island declared a state of emergency.

On Saturday, the town also suspended “short term” rentals.

- Advertisement -

All rental agencies and property owners that rent properties on Town of Oak Island are instructed to have all current renters, with a rental period of less than 3 months, vacate the rentals. They’ve also been instructed to leave the town no later than 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Effective immediately, there will be no new rental occupancies for less than 90 days allowed within the town.

Town officials also urge that all travel be limited to essential travel, and that people limit groups to nor more than 10 people.