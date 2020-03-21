Piedmont Airlines plane cleaned in Charlotte after passenger tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – The Charlotte Piedmont Airlines team was notified Friday that a passenger who flew several days earlier tested positive for COVID-19.
Piedmont’s parent company, American Airlines, confirmed this Saturday.
The plane was cleaned on the ground “out of an abundance of caution,” American Airlines spokeswoman Crystal Byrd said Saturday.
“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority,” Byrd said.
The airline said it was in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health departments and are coordinating with them on required health and safety measures.