SC governor says ‘shelter in place’ not under consideration

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — The United States has more than 20,000 cases across all 50 states, and businesses, education, sports and more are being impacted as leaders continue to move to stricter measures to contain the coronavirus.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency. Following the statewide declaration, Mecklenburg County declared a state of emergency. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster also declared a State of Emergency.
President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency, opening up more avenues to battle the outbreak. In addition, the federal government has slashed regulations around testing development in order to try and speed up testing.
The president has also signed a coronavirus relief package into law. That package includes free coronavirus testing for people who need it and paid emergency leave from work, among other things.
In a tweet Saturday afternoon, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said a “shelter in place” is not under consideration for residents.
“If we all work together, act responsibly and take necessary precautions, lives can be saved now,” McMaster said.
This comes one day after health officials announced two more deaths in the state.
South Carolina has reported 125 positive cases, including 3 deaths.