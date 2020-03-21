Telemedicine emerges as care option during COVID-19 outbreak

(AP) — Many Americans isolated at home by the coronavirus pandemic still have a way to seek health care.

Public health officials and health insurers are urging patients to try telemedicine if they are worried about the virus or need help with a different health issue.

Telemedicine has long been touted as a way to get care quickly instead of waiting days to see a therapist or visit a doctor.

Some patients have been slow to embrace the technology, especially if it doesn’t involve their regular doctor. But there are signs that may be changing due to the rapidly spreading virus.