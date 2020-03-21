Three more cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – New Hanover County Public Health officials have identified three additional positive cases of the novel coronavirus – bringing the county’s total confirmed case count to four.

All three cases appear to be travel related, with positive test results received Saturday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now determined that all positive COVID-19 test results from public and private labs can be deemed as “positives” and not “presumptive positives” moving forward, and tests are no longer required to be sent to the CDC for confirmation.

The second confirmed case traveled to New York and returned to New Hanover County by way of Myrtle Beach International Airport on March 17. The individual was not symptomatic while traveling, but began feeling symptomatic after returning to New Hanover County. The person went to their doctor on March 19 and a test was conducted at that time. Isolation protocols were implemented immediately.

The third confirmed case traveled to Florida and became symptomatic on March 13 while in Florida. The person traveled by car back to New Hanover County on March 14, and began self-isolating in their home. On March 16, the individual was tested at their physician’s office for COVID-19 and continued self-isolation after testing.

The fourth confirmed case traveled to Colorado and arrived back in New Hanover County on March 9. The individual became symptomatic on March 11 and was tested for COVID-19 on March 17. This person did not self-isolate before going to the doctor, and Public Health is currently working on contact tracing to determine those who were in close contact with this individual.

For all three of these positive cases, Public Health officials have confirmed the individuals are doing well and have agreed to self-isolate in their homes until criteria for clearance of COVID-19 is met. Close contacts in all cases have been instructed, or are currently being instructed, to self-isolate by Public Health and have agreed to do so.

“We currently don’t have any evidence that community spread is occurring in New Hanover County, because these three new positive cases appear to be travel related,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “But this should impress upon everyone in our community that they must continue taking necessary steps to practice social distancing. The things we do today will affect how this virus spreads and how our community is impacted.”

As of 1 p.m. on March 21, there are 194 test samples reported to the county. Of those, four have been confirmed positive, 61 have been confirmed negative and 129 are still pending.