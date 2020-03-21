Two UNCW students test positive for the coronavirus

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW health officials were notified that two UNCW students have tested positive for COVID-19.

In the first case, the student left campus for spring break on March 10 and returned to Wilmington on March 17. They have not returned to campus since before their March 10 travel.

The second individual left for a study-abroad program in January. They returned from abroad on March 14, via a flight to Charlotte, and returned directly from the airport to their home of origin, which is not in New Hanover County. This student was enrolled in a third-party provider’s program abroad. The individual has not been on campus since before their travel abroad.

The university is in the process of contacting the small group of UNCW students affiliated with the same city abroad.