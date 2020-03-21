UNC reports cases of COVID-19

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – The University of North Carolina has confirmed cases of COVID-19 at its Chapel Hill campus.
The school didn’t say how many positive cases students and staff had recorded, nor did it provide identifying details about the people who tested positive.
- Advertisement -
The North Carolina Department Department of Health and Human Services has reported six cases in Orange County, where UNC is located, but those numbers have lagged behind counties reporting their totals individually.