US track joins swimming, urges Tokyo delay

DENVER (AP) — Add USA Track and Field to the list of big-time sports federations pushing for a postponement of the Olympics.

The CEO of the track team sent a letter to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee urging it to ask the IOC to delay the Olympics because of the coronavirus crisis.

USA Swimming has also asked for a delay. Track and swimming won more than half the American medals at the last Summer Games and accounted for nearly one-third of all U.S. athletes.

The USOPC has agreed with the IOC, saying it’s too early to push for a postponement. The games are set to start July 24.