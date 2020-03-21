What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

(AP) — The death toll from the global coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 11,000 people worldwide and sickened more than 286,000.

Traditional tourist magnets like London are eerily quiet. Presidential nominating contests in the U.S. are being pushed back, and a $1 trillion-plus U.S. economic rescue package is being negotiated.

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics are facing resistance from athletes who want the games postponed. At least 40 African countries have now reported coronavirus infections, with Angola announcing its first case.

New York state now has more than 10,000 cases and is scrambling for medical equipment and hospital beds. Spain now has the third-highest number of infections worldwide.