Brunswick County identifies seventh presumptive positive case

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) – Brunswick County identified its seventh positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Sunday afternoon.

Brunswick County will report any positive cases it receives as positive rather than presumptive positive moving forward based on updated reporting standards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and to follow reporting practices similar to the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).

This case is travel-related and the individual was not symptomatic on their return to the area. The individual is isolating at home and is doing well. There is one household contact who is self-quarantining with them. Neither of these individuals has direct contact with children in Brunswick County.

Brunswick County Health and Human Services team members will monitor the individuals during their self-isolation/quarantine.

Investigation of potential contacts to this individual is already complete as they did not travel while symptomatic. The County is also in contact with the NCDHHS to ensure proper steps are taken moving forward.