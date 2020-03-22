NHRMC asks for personal protective equipment donations

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As New Hanover Regional Medical Center and New Hanover County prepare for an expected increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in our area, they are asking area businesses and health providers not involved in caring for patients suspected of having COVID-19 to consider donating any personal protective equipment they may have.

Like other healthcare organizations, NHRMC has been working to secure the supplies needed to keep staff and providers protected while caring for potentially infectious patients. Local businesses have already stepped forward to share supplies, setting an example for others to follow.

- Advertisement -

“I am continually impressed by the generosity in our community,” said Schorr Davis, NHRMC Vice President of Development and Executive Director of the NHRMC Foundation. “At a time when every hospital is working hard to bolster supplies of vital equipment to ensure the safety of staff and patients, we are so grateful for the willingness of other organizations to support our community in this powerful way.”

Beginning 10 a.m. Monday, donations will be accepted at the NHRMC Business Center located at 3151 S. 17th St. in Wilmington. Accepted items include: