Three arrested after shooting in Houston Moore community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department says three dangerous men have been removed from the streets of the city thanks to the quick action of two officers.

According to WPD, officers patrolling the area of Houston Moore around 10:30 p.m. Saturday saw a vehicle pull up and begin shooting in the direction of the 1400 block of Greenfield Street.

The officers pursued the car and conducted a stop, during which three men were taken into custody.

Jacob Michael Beck, 21, is charged with Failure to Heed Lights/Sirens. He received a $20,000 secured bond.

Khalil Jerrod Hardy, 20, is charged with Discharging Firearm in City Limits, Poss. Stolen Firearm and Poss. Sch. VI Controlled Substance. He received a $200,000 secured bond.

Kevon Lamonta Bracey, 22, is charged with Discharging Firearm in City limits and Poss. Firearm by Felon. He received a $200,000 secured bond.

Inside the suspect vehicle, officers reportedly found three spent shell casings and a large amount of marijuana. WPD says officers also recovered a bag of cocaine, a stolen firearm, a handgun and the handgun’s magazine — all of which had been thrown from the car — in areas nearby.

At the scene, it was discovered a vehicle had been struck by gunfire in front of a home. WPD says no one was hurt.