Bellamy Mansion Museum provides online site tours

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Bellamy Mansion Museum has added distant learning resources and an online tour of the museum.

As of Monday, you can access a 30-minute virtual tour of the house museum and a video of the Slave Quarters here.

Educators and parents can download activity sheets for children. In the next few days, the museum says online lectures and more resources will be added.

The Bellamy Museum, located at 503 Market Street in Wilmington, is a non-profit educational institution dedicated to interpreting the social and architectural history of the site and promoting a greater understanding of historic preservation, architectural history and restoration methods in North Carolina.