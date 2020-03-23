Brunswick County identifies eighth positive case of COVID-19

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (News Release) — Brunswick County identified its eighth positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Monday.

This individual became symptomatic March 13 and was tested March 18; they have isolated at home since their test date. This individual is considered a close contact to a potentially travel-related case. There is one household contact self-quarantining with them since March 18. Brunswick County Health and Human Services team members will monitor these individuals during their self-isolation/quarantine.

Public Health has already identified potential contacts to this individual and contact notification is being completed.

To protect individual privacy, no further information will be released.

The County’s Public Health team also continues to monitor the other individuals who tested positive and any individuals in self-quarantine on a regular basis and all are doing well at this time.

Brunswick County will report any positive cases it receives as positive rather than presumptive positive moving forward based on updated reporting standards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and to follow reporting practices similar to the NCDHHS.

Brunswick County will provide updates on any positive cases considered a low risk for community spread in its daily update unless a serious public health concern requires a separate release.