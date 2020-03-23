Brunswick Family Assistance, H2GO offer delivery services to northern Brunswick County

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Family Assistance (BFA) and Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO have teamed up to provide food pantry delivery services to people in northern Brunswick County who do not have the means to travel to BFA’s food pantry.

This will provide more families across northern Brunswick County the opportunity to have the essentials delivered to them during this time of need.

“Before H2GO reached out to us, we had received an inquiry about home delivery options,” said BFA Executive Director Stephanie Bowen. “We are willing to do anything we can to help. Having volunteers available and willing to help is amazing.”

This program will be on a case-by-case basis, catering to those who cannot or should not be traveling at this time. Individual needs will be assessed by BFA staff, who will then coordinate with H2GO’s PIO Tyler Wittkofsky to setup delivery times.

“We wanted to do our part to give back to the community,” said H2GO Executive Director Bob Walker. “We know that some of our community cannot travel at this time and some should not be traveling because of their increased risk. This was a great opportunity for us to help a great organization.”

Both of BFA’s locations are currently closed to the public.

Families or individuals in need of this service located in the Northern Brunswick County area are encouraged to contact BFA’s Leland location by calling (910) 408-1700.

BFA will also have volunteer and staff available for delivery in the southern end of the county as well.

Residents in need of delivery services are encouraged to call BFA’s Shallotte office at (910) 754-4766.