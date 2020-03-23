Bust of Orville Wright back in place at North Carolina memorial

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC (The News & Observer) — The recovered bust of aviation pioneer Orville Wright is back on a pedestal next to the memorial honoring his and his brother’s achievements on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The bust was placed back atop the granite base at the foot of Wright Brothers National Memorial Park late last week.

The bust and the base had been damaged last October during the theft.

The bust was recovered a few days later.

It was at Kill Devil Hills that Orville and Wilbur Wright conducted their powered air flight with a pilot aboard in December 1903.