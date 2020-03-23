Flexibility available on payments for some mortgages, credit cards, personal loans amid coronavirus outbreak

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — As more people lose their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, some lenders in North Carolina are offering deferments on loans.

Raleigh-based Coastal Credit Union is offering relief to its members affected by COVID-19.

“We’re definitely hearing from members who are experiencing something and are looking to us for some help,” said Coastal Credit Union spokesman Joe Mecca.

That help comes in the form of loan modifications such as deferred payments for up to 120 days on car loans, personal loans, credit cards and mortgages for those who qualify. Plus, there are emergency relief loans.

