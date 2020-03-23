New Hanover County Board of Education wants your input on superintendent search

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Board of Education is seeking input from interested students, parents, other members of the community, and staff to help shape the superintendent search process and to assist in defining the qualities and characteristics desired in the next NHCS superintendent.

Dr. Del Burns is the current interim superintendent and took the reins from Tim Markley, who resigned in the midst of the controversy surrounding the district’s dealing with sexual misconduct claims.

New Hanover County Schools is looking forward to hearing from the public about what they want to see from the next superintendent.

The Board has hired the North Carolina School Boards Association (NCSBA) to help facilitate its search to identify appropriate candidates to meet the needs of the community.

“The search for a permanent superintendent will be thoughtful and deliberate and could take several months,” said NHCS Board of Education Chairperson Lisa Estep. “We will take the time needed to gather meaningful input and find the right fit for NHCS moving forward.”

Key highlights about the search:

Community Survey: The Board invites students, parents, and stakeholders to participate in a community survey that can be accessed and completed online by clicking the superintendent search survey link on NHCS.net. All surveys must be completed by Monday, April 20, 2020, with results tentatively scheduled to be compiled, summarized, and presented by NCSBA at the regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Staff Survey: All NHCS employees will have an opportunity to complete a separate online staff survey by the Monday, April 20 deadline.

Statements from Community Groups and Organizations: Local groups and organizations may also submit written statements regarding the leadership qualities that they consider important in the next superintendent. Such statements should be submitted to Allison Schafer via mail at NCSBA, 7208 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite 301, Raleigh, NC 27615, via e-mail at aschafer@ncsba.org, or via fax at 919-841-4020. These statements should be received no later than Monday, April 20.

Public Comment: Students, parents, other members of the community, and staff may also sign up to address the Board during Call to the Audience at regularly scheduled board meetings at 5:30 p.m. on April 14 and May 5. The meetings will be held in the New Hanover County Board of Education Center,1805 South 13th Street, or held virtually due to restrictions on group gatherings. All individuals and groups must sign up to speak before the meeting begins and must otherwise comply with applicable board policy. Check NHCS.net for updates on speaking at virtual meetings.

Applicants should note that candidates must meet the legal requirements to be licensed as a superintendent in North Carolina or be qualified to serve under the State Board of Education’s alternative guidelines. A detailed position description is available on the NHCS website.

For additional information, please contact Ann Gibson at Ann.Gibson@NHCS.net.