NHRMC asks for personal protective equipment donations

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As New Hanover Regional Medical Center and New Hanover County prepare for an expected increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in our area, they are asking area businesses and health providers not involved in caring for patients suspected of having COVID-19 to consider donating any personal protective equipment they may have.
Like other healthcare organizations, NHRMC has been working to secure the supplies needed to keep staff and providers protected while caring for potentially infectious patients. Local businesses have already stepped forward to share supplies, setting an example for others to follow.
“I am continually impressed by the generosity in our community,” said Schorr Davis, NHRMC Vice President of Development and Executive Director of the NHRMC Foundation. “At a time when every hospital is working hard to bolster supplies of vital equipment to ensure the safety of staff and patients, we are so grateful for the willingness of other organizations to support our community in this powerful way.”
Beginning 10 a.m. Monday, donations will be accepted at the NHRMC Business Center located at 3151 S. 17th St. in Wilmington. Accepted items include:
- Unused masks rated N95 or higher: 3M Healthcare or NIOSH approved preferred
- Full face shields
- Impervious gowns: AAMI Level 2
- Gloves: Nitrile or non-latex preferred
- Unused earloop masks
- Unused surgical masks: meet the surgical masks regulations under 21 CFR 878.4040 preferred
- Unused surgical masks with face shield: meet the surgical masks regulations under 21 CFR 878.4040 preferred
- Medical/dental gowns
At this time, NRHMC will not accept homemade or hand-sewn items.
Davis says the equipment will be used for both patients and hospital staff.
“Obviously we want to protect our patients, as well as our staff and our providers,” she said. “So when we identify a patient who could potentially be infectious, these are the tools we use to protect both the patients, as well as the staff and the caregivers.”
While hospitals around the country face the growing issue of lack of personal protective equipment, Davis says they want to be ready so they don’t find themselves in a dangerous position.
“We just want to be prepared,” Davis said. “Better for us to go ahead and secure supplies while we can, rather than be in a crisis where we can’t actually get any.”