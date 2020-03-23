No deaths reported as COVID-19 cases near 300 in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina health officials said there are now 297 cases of coronavirus across the state.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their new figures early Monday, saying a total of 8,438 tests have been completed.

Officials say they are continuing to see an increase in the number of individuals with symptoms of respiratory illnesses.

The NC State Laboratory of Public Health has performed 919 of those tests. The number of completed tests sat at 6,438 on Sunday.

NCDHHS said there are 79 cases in Mecklenburg County and 46 in Wake County.

Locally, Brunswick County has reported seven cases and New Hanover four cases.