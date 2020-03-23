Select businesses face financial impact after Governor Cooper orders them to close

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Here in the Cape Fear, concerns grew among business owners after Governor Roy Cooper called for select businesses to close, which will help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

For many of those owners, they became worried about making a profit without keeping their doors open.

“Just in everyone’s uncertainty. We’re just nervous, and just doesn’t know what’s coming next,” Breakthrough Nutrition Owner Nick Lacik said.

“What is next?” Since the virus has spread, this has been a main question for many businesses.

“I think a lot of people thought that this would fall under maybe a natural disaster or that type of same realm that Hurricane Dorian was and any sort of business interruption’s going to be covered. It makes it incredibly difficult when you’re either voluntarily shutdown or involuntarily shutdown,” the Your CBD Store Owner said.

Some say if the order applies to their business, they are not sure how they will push through with closed doors, especially since they do not normally have a lot of people in their spaces at one time.

Tattoo Artist Kamran Goudarzi is an independent contractor with the Rhythm and Blues Tattoo Shop in Wilmington.

He said like many other artists, much of his profit comes from having occupied seats. Goudarzi said it comes with a different level of responsibility.

“Because we’re independent contractors, we don’t really have any kind of support network, so you can basically rule out any kind of unemployment benefits or things like that,” Goudarzi said.

And with closures comes staffing issues. Your CBD Store Sales Associate Chris Rocha said he is not in a position to lose money, and many may have to look for work elsewhere.

“I think a lot of people are going to be looking towards places like Costco, Sam’s, places that have to stay open, which a lot of people will be a applying for, I’m sure. It will make it hard to get an actual job,” Rocha said.

Cooper also ordered that gyms, theaters, health clubs, salons, and many more are to close by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

