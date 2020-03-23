Sunset Beach declares state of emergency but beaches remain open

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — During an emergency meeting on Monday, Sunset Beach Town Council voted to unanimously declare a state of emergency and enacted several restrictions.

All island public parking lots and spaces, and all right-of-way parking will be closed until further notice. However, public gatherings in the park and on the beach are restricted to 10 people with a minimum of 6-feet apart.

Public restrooms are to be removed from the gazebo and the Park restroom is closed until further notice;

Effective immediately, all Municipal facilities will be closed to the public until further notice. All public interaction with staff will be via phone, email or text.

No new short-term rentals are allowed until April 22. If properties currently have short-term renters, they must leave no later than 5:00 pm on Thursday.