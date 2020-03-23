Surf City declares state of emergency, short-term renters must leave

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Surf City has declared a state of emergency and is asking all short-term renters to leave town by Wednesday.

According to a news release, all rental agencies and property owners that rent properties within the town are instructed to have all current renters, with a rental period of less than 3 months’ duration, and their invitees vacate the premises and leave the Town no later than 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Effective immediately, there will be no new rentals of a duration less than 90 days allowed within the Town.

Anyone renting within the Town for purposes directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic or related to the provision of other essential public services are exempt.

This shall be in effect until April 23. It will be evaluated again one week prior to the expiration date.

The town is asking that all travel be limited to essential travel for property owners and residents, business owners and their respective employees and contractors, and municipal employees and contractors.

The town said anyone who violates the proclamation regarding rentals shall be guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor in accordance with G.S. 14-288.20A. This includes the renter, property manager, and owner.

This State of Emergency amendment does not contain provisions regarding closure of the bridge or limiting access.