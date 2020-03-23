Two men stabbed during possible family dispute in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating after two men were stabbed on Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 300 block of S. 14th Street. Police responded in reference to a stabbing.

A 59-year-old man was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. No word on whether his injuries are life-threatening.

While officers were still on scene, a 40-year-old man approached who had also been stabbed.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This case is still under investigation. Police say it appears to be an isolated incident and possibly the result of a family dispute.