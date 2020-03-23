Wake County enacts stricter limits amid virus

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The county that includes North Carolina’s capital has announced strict prohibitions on gatherings and movement that are more restrictive than the statewide orders already in place to blunt the spread of the new coronavirus.

Wake County says all hair and nail salons, spas, gyms and fitness centers and tattoo parlors must close starting Monday.

Assemblies of 50 or more people must be canceled and playground equipment in parks will be off limits.

State officials say they have identified more than 250 COVID-19 cases in the state as of Sunday. That includes about 40 in Wake County.