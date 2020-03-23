Wilmington Health rolls out virtual visit program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Health rolled out its virtual visit program on Monday.

Wilmington Health CEO Jeff James says almost every one of its providers now has a tele- health option.

James says the option is available to every patient, not just potential COVID-19 patients.

Since they just started the program, he says they’re still working on things and may have to make some changes along the way, but now patients can be seen by their provider virtually, instead of going into the office.

“We have the capability of doing voice and video, so the patients can essentially just reach out to us in their normal way of reaching out to the provider and we’ll schedule them with a virtual visit,” James said. “If everything goes okay, they’ll be able to see their provider and speak with their provider.”

If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately call the Wilmington Health hotline at 910-341-3400, or contact your personal physician.