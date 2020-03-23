Wilmington man arrested in shooting near downtown

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a teen hurt in Wilmington last week.

Wilmington Police Department says officers responded to the 400 block of Swann Street just before 6 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a man shot. Trev’yon Canton Marshall, 19, was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Thomas Keandre Point, 21, was arrested Saturday evening.

He is charged with attempted first degree murder, firearm by felon and discharging firearm within city limits and is being held at the New Hanover County Jail under a $3,500,000 bond.

WPD says Marshall is expected to survive his injuries.