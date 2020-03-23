YWCA offering childcare for essential business employees

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The YWCA Lower Cape Fear is opening its Early Education and Youth Enrichment Program for healthcare workers, first responders, grocery store workers, and other essential employees.

They are accepting children between the ages of 0 through 12 years old.

To reserve your child a spot contact the YWCA at communications@ywca-lowercapefear.org no later than Thursday by 5 p.m.

The Director of Early Education and Youth Enrichment Program will contact individuals to confirm your reservation.

YWCA says it will continue to be guided by the prevention and best practices recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, as well as local public health officials.

YWCA says as a licensed facility, staff and teachers are well-equipped to cope with the necessary precautions, as well as assist school-age children with schoolwork.

YWCA’s facility is open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.