Bladen County Schools adding Wi-Fi hotspots to several schools

According to a news release, a considerable percentage of Bladen County public school students lack an internet connection at home.
Star Communications is working this week installing external access points at seven school campuses. The work should be completed and ready for students by Monday.
“This will help expand options for our students who are trying to access remote learning and is an example of the collaborative and creative problem-solving that is needed to ensure all students have the basic accessibility needed,” said Jason Atkinson, director of technology and curriculum and instruction for Bladen County Schools.
The public Wi-Fi will allow students to connect to the internet from the parking lot of the school and continue learning while North Carolina schools are closed.
Connectivity will be open and available from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
“By installing public Wi-Fi spots, a simple, effective way to help address the digital inequity in our school system, more children will have the chance to learn and participate in remote learning,” said Superintendent Robert Taylor.
Schools that will have the external public Wi-Fi spots are Bladen Lakes Primary, Bladenboro Middle, Clarkton School of Discovery, East Arcadia Elementary, East Bladen High School, Tar Heel Middle, and West Bladen High School.