Bladen County Schools adding Wi-Fi hotspots to several schools

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County Schools is opening public Wi-Fi hotspots at several of its school campuses.

According to a news release, a considerable percentage of Bladen County public school students lack an internet connection at home.

Star Communications is working this week installing external access points at seven school campuses. The work should be completed and ready for students by Monday.

“This will help expand options for our students who are trying to access remote learning and is an example of the collaborative and creative problem-solving that is needed to ensure all students have the basic accessibility needed,” said Jason Atkinson, director of technology and curriculum and instruction for Bladen County Schools.

The public Wi-Fi will allow students to connect to the internet from the parking lot of the school and continue learning while North Carolina schools are closed.