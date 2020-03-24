Brunswick County identifies two more positive coronavirus cases, 10 total

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New numbers from Brunswick County show two more positive cases of the coronavirus.

There are now 10 cases in the county and 184 pending test sample results in Brunswick County.

Both new cases are travel-related and are isolating at home. Neither individual returned to the area while symptomatic.

One individual has self-isolated at home with household contacts who are also self-quarantining since March 19. Public Health is working with this individual to identify potential contacts and complete contact notification.

The other individual has isolated at home since March 18 with a household contact whom the County recently identified as a positive case Monday. Public Health has already identified potential contacts to this individual and contact notification is being completed.

To protect individual privacy, no further information will be released.

Public Health monitors all individuals who test positive and any individuals in self-quarantine on a regular basis.

Brunswick County will provide updates on any positive cases considered a low risk for community spread in its daily update unless a serious public health concern requires a separate release.

The County will report any positive cases it receives as positive rather than presumptive positive moving forward based on updated reporting standards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and to follow reporting practices similar to the NCDHHS.

“As of this past Friday, we have seen our test reports grow to 10 positive cases and nearly 300 samples taken from people in the County, all of which have some connection to travel,” Health and Human Services Director David Stanley said. “With these developments and the evidence of community spread in other parts of the state, it is more important than ever to all limit any of our public interaction to only those that are essential. This is not the time to take vacations or even visit other cities if we want to reduce our risk of exposure and stop the spread.”

Brunswick County Test Results

Novel Coronavirus Test Reports in Brunswick County

Number of Test Samples Reported to the County 292 Pending Test Sample Results at the State Laboratory or Private Laboratories 184 Presumptive Positive Test Results Reported to the County 10 Confirmed Negative Test Results Reported to the County 184

Statistics as of March 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

Brunswick County Board of Commissioners Chairman Frank Williams has issued a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic effective at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Brunswick County now requires individuals to contact county departments via phone or email first and to schedule appointments for in-person visits if necessary to support social distancing for our residents and team members: https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/health/coronavirus/county-contact-information-virtual-services/

Testing is available in Brunswick County; if you suspect you have coronavirus symptoms, contact your primary medical provider first to determine if your symptoms warrant a test and if they provide tests; contact Public Health if you need assistance locating a provider to test. https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/health/coronavirus/testing/