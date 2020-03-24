College Foundation of NC offers advice for homebound students

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With the Covid-19 pandemic forcing schools across North Carolina to close for the forseeable future, the College Foundation of North Carolina is offering advice for home learning.

WWAY’s Randy Aldridge spoke to CFNC’s Brittany Privott about some tips to succeed while you are homebound. Here is her advice:

Set Up a ‘School Zone’ — To build good study habits, create a dedicated work area where your teen or college student has all they need to work. Avoid lounging on couches or beds. Sitting at a desk or table is best. Keep everything they need for online learning in one place. This is a good opportunity to find your child’s style of learning with CFNC’s Learning Style Inventory.

— To build good study habits, create a dedicated work area where your teen or college student has all they need to work. Avoid lounging on couches or beds. Sitting at a desk or table is best. Keep everything they need for online learning in one place. This is a good opportunity to find your child’s style of learning with CFNC’s Learning Style Inventory. Eliminate Distractions — The ‘school zone’ should be away from distractions such as televisions and video games.

— The ‘school zone’ should be away from distractions such as televisions and video games. Create a Daily Schedule — Follow lesson plans created by schools to accomplish specific tasks each day, so students don’t get behind. Don’t forget to include time for lunch and breaks.

— Follow lesson plans created by schools to accomplish specific tasks each day, so students don’t get behind. Don’t forget to include time for lunch and breaks. Build an Online Community — Online learning during a global health crisis is a first for all of us! Students, or parents with K–12 students, should consider creating an email or text group with others to ask questions and give each other support.

With many high school seniors making their final plans for next year, Privott also suggest the following from CFNC:

Take a Virtual Reality Campus Tour — The GEAR UP VR app provides tours of all 16 North Carolina system universities, as well as many community colleges.

— The GEAR UP VR app provides tours of all 16 North Carolina system universities, as well as many community colleges. Search Potential Colleges — CFNC.org has lots of information about majors, colleges, financial aid, scholarships, and more.

— CFNC.org has lots of information about majors, colleges, financial aid, scholarships, and more. Learn Financial Basics — The Financial Basics online course teaches students practical money handling skills, including setting up a monthly budget, how credit works, and how borrowing works to pay for college. Plus, they can enter to earn a $500 scholarship when they complete the course.

— The Financial Basics online course teaches students practical money handling skills, including setting up a monthly budget, how credit works, and how borrowing works to pay for college. Plus, they can enter to earn a $500 scholarship when they complete the course. Research Financial Aid – If your student is headed to college next semester, it’s not too late to complete the FAFSA.

You can find out more by clicking here.