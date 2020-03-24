‘God knew:’ North Carolina church donates 7,000 masks found in storage

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) — Cape Fear Valley Medical Center received some vital medical supplies, as medical masks become scarcer nationwide amid COVID-19 concerns.

Manna Church leaders delivered over 7,000 individual N95 masks to the hospital Monday afternoon.

The church was going through its disaster relief storage units and discovered leftover masks that were used for relief efforts during Hurricane Florence.

The surprise discovery compelled the church to make sure they got to the medical workers that desperately need these kinds of masks across the country.

Manna Church Fayetteville/Ft. Bragg’s Teaching Pastor Jonathan Fletcher said it’s about answering the call that God has for the church.

“Time and time again, we’ve witnessed God’s faithfulness to provide what is needed in our community even before the need arises,” Fletcher said.

Medical staff at the donation site said N95 masks will protect nurses on the front line from contracting the coronavirus as they treat patients potentially carrying COVID-19.

