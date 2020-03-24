Local family, Red Cross hosting needed blood drive in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With the shutdown of schools and other large gatherings, the American Red Cross is in desperate need of blood and today you can help in the Port City.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus, 6,000 blood drives have been cancelled. James Jarvis with The Red Cross said they have lost more than a 200,000 units of blood nationwide so far.

Today, Port City Community Church is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A local family is holding the blood drive to help spread awareness. They have been fighting serious health issues, and need the community to step in.

The Thomasson family has been home practicing self-distancing, but has also been helping husband and father, Marshall Thomasson fight stage four metastatic sarcoma cancer. The family understands how important these blood donations will be.

The American Red Cross is asking anyone who is healthy to donate. James Jarvis with the local chapter of the Red Cross said they have ramped up safety precautions to keep all donors extra safe.

You are not allowed to donate if you’ve recently been to a country with reports of confirmed Coronavirus cases.

“Some of the things we’re doing at all our blood drives, we’re taking your temperature as soon as you walk in the door,” Jarvis said. “We’re using hand sanitizer liberally in every stage of the process and we’re making sure to extend our beds to they’re at least six feet apart to give you that additional safety while you’re making this lifesaving donation.”

Jarvis discussed the new measures and what it takes to give blood during a live interview through FaceTime on Good Morning Carolina Tuesday with WWAY’s Hannah Patrick.