Local organization donates thousands of gloves from inventory to NHRMC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — More locals have been answering the call to help area hospitals.

Tuesday, the Ocean Isle Beach Sea Turtle Protection Organization donated about 4,000 of its gloves from its inventory to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The organization uses gloves during sea turtle nesting season, which is in May.

Gloves help to stop the transfer of germs from humans to sea turtles, but now the organization is helping the community.

“We’re going to start using garden gloves, because we can was those in between. We’re going to actually stop the use of single use items in our organization, and this was just the perfect opportunity for us to help our community, and put that implement single use items behind us,” Island Coordinator Deb Allen said.

Other groups and people throughout the community have already donated gloves, gowns, masks, and more.

You can still help by dropping off hospital donations at the NHRMC Business Center through Friday. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.