Area teachers cheer up students with parade during coronavirus closure

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We’ve seen the good, the bad and the ugly already during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Mark this under the good category!

- Advertisement -

On Monday, Town Creek Elementary School staff formed a parade route to say hello to their students.

The staff took to the neighborhood streets to bring out some smiles. The teachers made their way in a caravan of cars, trucks and SUVs while parents and students watched and waved from their driveways.

1 of 3

According to the Brunswick County Schools, the staff wanted “to let them know they missed them and we’re thinking of them.”



Students across North Carolina are out of school at least until May 15.