Man nearly impaled by fencing during accident

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC (WGHP) — During a global crisis where thousands of people have died, one Piedmont Triad man is thanking God for sparing his life.

Miguel Rivera was driving down Highway 66 in Forsyth County, approaching Watkins Ford Road, when he says his steering wheel locked up on him. It was around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

“I stomped my brake and I kinda panicked,” he said.

His tires left the road, and went onto the grass, before Rivera says he slammed into a mailbox and then a fence in a family’s backyard.

“I kinda got the steering wheel to go sideways just a little bit,” he details. “Far enough for me to go out and I actually hit the fence again.”

It wasn’t until after he came to a halt that he realized that, at a time where people are being threatened by a virus they can’t see, he almost met his demise thanks to a piece of wood.

