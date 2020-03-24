NC woman celebrates 100th birthday with social distancing

ARDEN, NC (WLOS) — Birthdays in the time of social distancing are a little different.
But turning 100 is still worthy of spreading some love, even if you can’t give the birthday girl a hug.
Ardenwoods retirement community won’t allow visitors these days because of the coronavirus. So Bruce Pope, the son of Hedi Pope, headed to the back porch of his mom’s room for a surprise.
“Can I hug him?” Hedi asked before being told no. “Pffftt,” she said while sticking her tongue out.
“We had a big party planned,” Bruce told WLOS. “But it’s totally appropriate for us not to be around her.”
Hedi has led quite a life, owning her own ballet studio, meeting her husband as a pen pal during World War II and even getting to rub elbows with former first lady Betty Ford.
She also said she’s learned a few things over the years.
“You accept what you can’t change, and then some of it can be changed and I did that very good.”
Her birthday is the latest adventure in an interesting life.
“So she’s had a very interesting life, so this is kind of a strange story,” said Bruce.