NCHSAA extends suspension of prep sports through May 18

The Hoggard Vikings and Laney Buccaneers will meet for a fourth time on Thursday night in the second round of the NCHSAA State tournament. (Photo: Tanner Barth, WWAY)

CHAPEL HILL, NC (AP) — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association says all athletics events will remain suspended through at least May 18 amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement Monday came after Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order closing statewide public schools through May 15.

Previously the NCHSAA had suspended all athletics events run through April 6.

In a statement, commissioner Que Tucker says officials will use the coming weeks to make decisions about future steps.

The questions ahead include whether to eventually resume spring sports and hold state basketball championship games that were originally scheduled March 14.

