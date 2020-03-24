North Topsail Elementary hits the streets to see their students

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY)–You wouldn’t have expected to see a parade lining the streets during the coronavirus outbreak, but that was the case Tuesday afternoon in Hampstead.

Teachers and staff at the North Topsail Elementary school decided if the kids couldn’t come to school they would go to them. That began with what the nation is calling the “Teacher Parade.”

- Advertisement -

“Teachers are dressed up, their excited, their pumped up,” said North Topsail Elementary Principal Jill Robertson. “They are ready to see their kids even if its from a distance and they can only just blow a kiss and wave.”

More than 30 members of the staff from North Topsail spent their Tuesday afternoon driving up and down neighborhoods in Hampstead close to the school. They shared smiles and waves with their students all from the seat of their vehicle.

“It was great to give us something to do and get outside with our kids,”said North Topsail parent Lori Bowen. “Knowing that we would get to see some other neighbors even from a distance and get to see the teachers faces was awesome.”

It has been almost two weeks since Governor Roy Cooper ordered North Carolina Schools to close, but for some of these kids its felt like forever.

“I miss them and I really love them too,” says Maddie Siemon.

North Topsail Elementary is just one of the many schools across the Cape Fear and the country hitting the roads to let their students know their still there.