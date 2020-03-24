Novant Health accepting donations of medical supplies

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY ) — In response to the growing number of businesses and community members reaching out to help, Novant Health said it will accept donations of medical supplies to ensure staff can continue to safely provide care to its patients.

Novant Health will accept critical medical supplies like masks, eye shields and disinfectants.

Any vendor or supplier interested in donating supplies should send an email to donatesupplies@NovantHealth.org, where they will be contacted about next steps.

“Novant Health is grateful for all of the businesses and individuals stepping up with offers of donations and supplies as we work to provide the lifesaving care our community needs,” said Mark Welch, senior vice president of supply chain at Novant Health. “Our supply chain team has worked diligently to ensure all team members have access to the supplies they need to provide remarkable care for our patients. We acknowledge there is a growing need for these critical supplies, and we plan to meet that need by increasing our inventory through donations from outside organizations.”

Novant Health said it has enough supplies, including personal protection equipment (PPE), to keep team members, patients and communities safe from infectious diseases, including emerging diseases like the novel coronavirus.