Police: North Carolina teen fatally shot while sleeping

By
Associated Press
-
0
Recent Harnett Central High School grad shot while sleeping dies in drive-by shooting. (Photo: WTVD)

ERWIN, NC (AP) — A sheriff’s office in North Carolina says a teenager has died after being struck by a bullet while sleeping.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that 18-year-old Iyania Rhone was asleep in a home in Erwin around 12:30 a.m. when multiple shots were fired inside.

- Advertisement -

News outlets report a bullet struck Rhone’s pelvic area, and she died from her injuries in a hospital.

Investigators told news outlets they believe the shots came from a moving car.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

You Might Also Like

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here