Search underway for small plane near Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, NC (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says its crews are searching for survivors of a plane that crashed near the North Carolina coast.

The Coast Guard said in a statement Tuesday that two people were reportedly on board the Cessna aircraft.

The #CoastGuard is searching for two #planecrash survivors. Sector North Carolina watchstanders received a call from Air Traffic Control Cherry Point at 11 p.m., who passed that an aircraft had dropped from their radar 12 miles southeast of Bogue Inlet. https://t.co/Q5m4jqz6va — USCG Mid-Atlantic (@uscgmidatlantic) March 24, 2020

- Advertisement -

It dropped from the radar about 12 miles southeast of Bogue Inlet at about 11 p.m. on Monday night. Bogue Inlet is near Emerald Isle.

The Coast Guard has launched crews aboard two aircraft and two boats to search for the plane and the people on board.