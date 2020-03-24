Two Bladen County men charged in shooting

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two Bladen County men have been arrested for a shooting near Clarkton earlier this month.

It happened on Harrelson Road on March 13.

The victim, Dominic Tyquan Shipman, 24, of Elizabethtown, was shot several times and flown to Duke Hospital where he was treated and released this past week.

Darius McDonald, 18, and Nyquan Smith, 21, of Clarkton, are charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Discharge a Weapon into Occupied Property with Serious Bodily Injury.

They are each under a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.