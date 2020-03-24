Wilmington couple arrested on drug charges after 911 call

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington couple is facing multiple drug charges after police responded to a 911 call concerning a crash.

Jacob Decatur, 36, and Karen Decatur, 32, were arrested Monday night in the 500 block of N. 3rd Street.

Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a 911 call. The caller said that Jacob Decatur had crashed into a house in the 1200 block of N. 8th Street with a car. The caller also told police that Decatur was under the influence of drugs.

A short time later police found the vehicle Decatur was driving at a store on N. 3rd St. with Jacob and his fiancé asleep inside.

According to a news release, police also found several open containers of alcohol, cocaine, MDMA, 156 dosage units of LSD, heroin, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Jacob Decatur is charged with 2 counts of Possession Schedule 1, (MDMA, LSD), Possession Schedule 2, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Distribute Schedule 1, Trafficking LSD by Possession, Trafficking LSD by Manufacturing, Possession within 1000 feet of school, Maintaining a vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Open Container in vehicle, Fictitious registration plate and a parking citation for illegally parking in a handicap spot.

Karen Decatur is charged with Possession Schedule 1 (heroin), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Open container in vehicle.

Jacob Decatur received a $700,000 secured bond. Karen Decatur received a $2500 secured bond.

This is not the couple’s first run-in with the law. In 2016, they broke into a home and led Wilmington Police on a chase. They were convicted that same year, according to the NC Department of Public Safety.