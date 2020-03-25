Hawaiian couple who lost neighborhood to lava finds new paradise in NC

EDEN, NC (WGHP) — As lava slowly took over their Hawaiian neighborhood, Shelia and Kevin Webb fled their island paradise, only to end up in another heavenly location.

FOX8 first met the couple nearly two years ago when they arrived in Eden. They weren’t sure about their next move, but Kevin Webb knew that he wanted to restart his clock and watch business.

“I love doing this,” Kevin Webb said. “I’ve been doing this for 26 years. Prior, I was a tool and die maker. So I’ve been building or repairing something.”

From Roanoke to Raleigh, the Webbs searched for a spot to open their business. As it turns out, Eden was the place to be. The couple found a space on Kings Highway. “The Clock Doc” shop was born.

“People have driven as much as two hours away just to bring us work because he is an extremely skilled individual,” Shelia Webb said.

