Local businesses donate meals to local organizations during pandemic

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two local businesses in the Cape Fear have pulled together to donate free meals with the help of the community.

“Hunger has never been a seasonal thing, and its always been there, and times like this kind of show us that it’s a big problem,” The Veggie Wagon Owner Max Sussman said.

These hard but strange times have demanded help from all of us.

Sussman said leftover food from grocery stores has been a main source for food banks, but due to the coronavirus crisis, supply could become scarce.

“A lot of food banks have relied on stuff from grocery stores or that is expiring, and that is kind of brought to light that when there is people rushing to grocery stores to buy everything they can, there is no expired product or any product going bad,” Sussman said.

Which is why the company has stepped up to help keep food banks stocked.

They have launched a new website that allows the community to get involved.

For every casserole purchased, they will donate one to the Federal Point Health Center in Carolina Beach, and so far Sussman said the support has kept them busy.

“We’ve had an amazing response since launching it within the past 24 hours. People have been buying meals, telling us to donate them all,” Sussman said.

And not too far away, Brunches restaurant in Wilmington has taken similar action.

In addition to take and delivery, they have also donated hundreds of meals to local organizations since last week.

Server Mary Margaret Burney said customers have really been doing their part.

“A big place is Vigilant Hope downtown, we’ve been feeding the homeless there. Today the Good Shepherd came and got meals. We gave out 160 today to Good Shepherd, and a few other organizations,” Burney said.

And with business running low, they are also trying to help fill the financial gap local businesses will face.

“We’re also buying other gift cards to other businesses, so with meals purchased here, everyone that purchases gets entered to win a gift card to a local business,” Burney said.

Both businesses said they will be donating food as long as possible.