New Hanover County deputies search for missing 5-year-old girl

By
WWAY News
-
0
Photo: NHSO

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County deputies are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl.

Nilah Lynn Holliday​ went missing on March 15. She was last seen at the Wilmington International Airport.

- Advertisement -

Nilah is approximately 4 feet tall weighing around 40lbs. She has dark brown hair with light brown ends that is about shoulder length. She attends Wrightsboro Elementary.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a shirt with black, white, and pink Minnie mouse logos, a pink zipper sweatshirt with “Hawaii” across the front, and pink mesh water shoes.

If you have any information on Nilah’s whereabouts, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

You Might Also Like

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here