New Hanover County deputies search for missing 5-year-old girl

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County deputies are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl.

Nilah Lynn Holliday​ went missing on March 15. She was last seen at the Wilmington International Airport.

Nilah is approximately 4 feet tall weighing around 40lbs. She has dark brown hair with light brown ends that is about shoulder length. She attends Wrightsboro Elementary.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a shirt with black, white, and pink Minnie mouse logos, a pink zipper sweatshirt with “Hawaii” across the front, and pink mesh water shoes.

If you have any information on Nilah’s whereabouts, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.